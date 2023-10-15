WATCH: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra twin in LED face mask; paps hail them as ‘Power Ranger’ couple

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most popular celebrity couples in tinsel town. Shilpa Shetty is going through an exciting phase in her professional career. While the actress returned to big screens with the performance-driven film Sukhee, her husband Raj Kundra is also gearing up for his film UT 69. The film was officially announced a few days back. The couple has been happily married for nearly 14 years now. Recently, in a rare instance, the couple was not only spotted together, but even Shilpa following her husband’s footsteps was seen in the mask.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra twinned in face masks as they stepped out for dinner date

On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted together in the city. The couple stepped out for a dinner date and twinned in an all-black outfit, sporting an LED face mask. While Raj has been opting to mask during his public appearance from quite some time, Shilpa for the first time also joined her husband by wearing a similar black face mask, leaving paps all surprised.

In the video, Raj can be seen opening the car door for his loving wife. The actress stepped down of the car and the couple walked hand in hand towards the restaurant. In addition to this, the couple also greeted and posed happily for the paps. The paps referred to Raj as ‘mask man’; they referred to the couple as ‘Power Rangers’ couple. They also requested the couple to pose and remove the mask. Acknowledging the shutterbugs, the actress struck a pose for the media, Raj too joined her. Before making an entry to the café, Shilpa briefly lifted her mask and flashed a big smile for the camera.

Take a look:

For the dinner date, Shilpa was seen wearing a black jumpsuit and black boots, with a tiger print sling bag. The actress kept her tresses open. Her husband, Raj Kundra, on the other hand, was seen in a black sweatshirt and pants.

Shilpa Shetty was the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The couple got married on 22 November 2009. The couple is a proud parent of two kids, a son and a daughter whom they’ve named Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty respectively.