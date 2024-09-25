WATCH: Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty reunite at an event; netizens can't keep calm asking for Dhadkan 2

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty were spotted running into each other at a Mumbai event. In photos taken by the paparazzi, the two were seen greeting one another warmly upon their encounter. They also took the opportunity to pose together for some pictures. Fans were not left nostalgic as they chimed into the comments section and demanded Dhadkan 2.

Shilpa could not stop laughing when shutterbugs started screaming “Anjali”. The reunion of Shilpa and Suniel was enough to leave fans nostalgic.

In no time, netizens flooded social media with their heartfelt reactions, urging the stars to make ‘Dhadkan 2′. Reacting to the latest pictures of Suniel and Shilpa, a fan commented, “Dhadkan recreated". One fan wrote, "Part 2 shud come". One wrote, "Omg my favs". One wrote, "she looks stunning". One wrote, "The way she called him". One fan commented, "Looking Angel". One fan wrote, "AAnjaali aanjaali". One person wrote, "Ram is missing". Some wrote, "Damn beautiful". While, many other simply showered love and dropped heart emojis for the duo.

Shilpa appeared radiant in an ivory saree, which she complemented with a pearl-adorned statement blouse and an eye-catching mang tikka. Suniel looked sharp in a grey notch-lapel blazer paired with matching trousers.

Check out the video here:

Dhadkan, released in 2000, featured Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is known for its compelling love story, with Shilpa and Suniel's on-screen chemistry receiving much acclaim from audiences. The movie explores themes of love, sacrifice, and emotional conflict, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Advertisement

Regarding their future projects, Shilpa will feature in the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which includes a talented cast featuring Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is a pan-India multilingual film set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer inspired by true events from 1970s Bangalore. Meanwhile, Suniel has Hunter 2 and The Legend of Somnath lined up. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre reuniting after 25 years of Hum Saath Saath Hain is a sign for all filmmakers to cast them again; WATCH