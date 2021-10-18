Watch: Shilpa Shetty gets a hair makeover; Shows fans her new undercut

Shilpa Shetty has always been conscious of living a healthy life. She has stressed the importance of having good health and also why exercising is important. Even at this age the actress has well maintained herself and proved that age is just a number when it comes to keeping herself healthy. She today took to her Instagram handle and shared a new look of her. The actress revealed in her workout video that she's gotten an undercut. Fans also reacted to her makeover.

Sharing the video, Shilpa writes, “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’. It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, “No Guts, No Glory!”

In the video, Shilpa is seen standing in her gym and styling her hair into a messy bun. She wore a grey tank top and a pair of track pants.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Shilpa made her comeback this year with Hungama 2. The film marked her comeback to films after seven years. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged porn-related case.

