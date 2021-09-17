WATCH: Shilpa Shetty gives fans a sneak peek into her Vaishno Devi visit

Bollywood actress ’s social media is filled with glimpses from her recent trip to Vaishno Devi. On Wednesday, September 15th, Shilpa Shetty jetted off to Jammu to seek blessings at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. She returned to the dream city of Mumbai a day later. However, the actress has been treating fans to beautiful glimpses from her visit to the holy shrine on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a series of videos from her time at Vaishno Devi. In the videos shared by Shilpa, we can see her, and her friend Akanksha Malhotra. The two women can be seen riding on the backs of horses as they make their way to the shrine in the hills. In the videos, Shilpa gives her fans glimpses of the beautiful surroundings and the colouful shops lined up on both sides of the road during the climb. In one video, we also see Shilpa’s friend Akanksha happily chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ while sitting on the horseback. Tagging Akanksha in the video, Shilpa addresses her as her “spiritual bestie.” In another stunning photo captioned ‘#blessed’ by Shilpa, we see her and Akanksha posing together in their orange and light pink Kurtas respectively. The actress also shares a glimpse of the sunlight sky as was visible from the window in her flight.

Take a look:

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's stories HERE.

Shilpa was in the headlines recently as the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against her husband Raj Kundra in the alleged adult films case. Reportedly, Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police in her case, as accessed by Indian Express, went viral amid her trip outside the city. In her statement, Shilpa reportedly informed the cops that she was busy with her own work and was not aware of what her husband Raj was up to.

