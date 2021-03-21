WATCH: Shilpa Shetty hails husband Raj Kundra's high energy bhangra performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra shared a video of his dance performance at Harman's Sangeet and looks like it was a big hit.

While the past year has largely brought Bollywood's grand wedding to a halt, the celebrations seem to have picked up again. The latest entrants are Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani who are getting married this weekend in Kolkata. While celebrations have already begun with the Sangeet taking place on Saturday evening, Harman's good friend Raj Kundra's latest post reveals that it indeed was a blast.

Taking to Instagram, 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra shared a video of his dance performance at Harman's Sangeet and looks like it was a big hit. He dedicated the performance to Diljit Dosanjh as he danced to his hit track. In the video, Raj Kundra can be seen dancing his heart out and dishing out a high energy Bhangra performance. Naturally, the missus seemed super impressed with his dance moves.

Shilpa hailed hubby Raj's performance as she commented, "Wooohoooooooooo cookkiieeeeeeee Killleeddddd it Suppppeerrrrr se bahut bahut uparrrrr @rajkundra9 (Sic)." Sharing the video, Raj captioned it, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet."

Take a look at Raj Kundra's video below:

Last year, Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani had an intimate Roka ceremony and the big news was shared on social media by the former actor's sister Rowena Baweja. Apart from Raj Kundra, Harman's friends like Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry, Jay Shewakramani among others are also attending the wedding.

