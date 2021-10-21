WATCH: Shilpa Shetty is at her goofiest best as she joins viral 'In Da Getto' trend

If you are on social media platforms, especially Instagram, you have surely come across the ‘In Da Getto’ trend where people groove to the popular J. Balvin and Skrillex song, ‘In Da Getto’. People are seen doing the hook step in a departmental store aisle, as they follow a moving shopping cart. The latest to hop on to the fun trend is none other than Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Yes! You read that right, Shilpa took to Instagram and posted a video featuring her doing the popular steps to the song and it’s all things fun.

Last evening, Shilpa took to her Instagram space and wowed fans with her latest reel. In the video, she can be seen nailing the hook steps of the popular dance trend on ‘In Da Getto’ inside her vanity van. Shilpa looked ravishing in a stylish red dress with balloon sleeves. She wore matching red heels, while she kept her hair up in a ponytail. The actress wrapped up the look with flawless makeup. While she danced, Shilpa gave fans a glimpse to her goofy side too, as she made a few funny expressions towards the end. Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it with, “Vibing “In Da Getto””.

Here’s a screengrab from Shilpa’s reel:

Click HERE to watch Shilpa Shetty’s reel.

In other news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have gone ahead and put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have taken the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers’ side.

