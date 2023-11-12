WATCH: Shilpa Shetty ‘keeps up with tradition’ with daughter Samisha as they make rangoli amid Diwali preps
Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted an endearing video featuring her daughter Samisha, where she imparts Diwali traditions and teaches her the art of making rangoli. Take a look!
Key Highlight
As the festival of lights, Diwali, is just around the corner, Bollywood celebrities are gearing up for the celebrations. Every day, there are parties or glimpses of how these celebs are marking the festivities at home. Today, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an endearing video on her Instagram, where she is passing on Diwali traditions to her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, and bonding over the creation of rangoli.
Shilpa Shetty teaches daughter Samisha how to make rangoli
On November 11, 2023, Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated her Instagram followers to an endearing video capturing a delightful mother-daughter moment. The heartwarming clip features Shilpa engaging in the age-old tradition of making rangoli with her adorable daughter, Samisha. The Dhadkan guides Samisha in creating a beautiful rangoli design, specifically the symbol of OM. The joy of the teaching moment is evident as Samisha quickly catches on to the art. Both the beginning and end of the video are adorned with Samisha's charming wishes for an early Happy Diwali, adding an extra layer of sweetness to the festive preparations.
Check out Shilpa's Instagram post below:
