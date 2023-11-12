WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra distribute sweets to paparazzi as they host grand Diwali party

When Diwali arrives, Bollywood celebs truly know how to set the festive stage ablaze. The city transforms into a dazzling spectacle of parties, each corner adorned with its own glitz and glamour. As ardent Bollywood admirers, we're treated to a visual feast, witnessing our beloved stars dressed in stunning attire, reveling in joyous moments with both loved ones and co-stars. The recent Diwali soiree, hosted by the influential duo Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra, became the epicenter of B-town's elite. The event drew in the crème de la crème, with Shilpa and Raj generously sharing sweets with the media stationed outside their home.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra shared Diwali sweets with the paparazzi at their party

Celebrating Diwali with opulence, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra hosted a splendid party at their residence on November 11, enticing a full house of Bollywood luminaries. Shilpa exuded elegance in a mesmerizing maroon velvet lehenga set, complemented by Raj's dapper presence in a beige and red traditional ensemble. Stepping outside with their son Viaan Raj Kundra and Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty, the family generously shared sweets with the awaiting paparazzi and extended their warmth by distributing thoughtful gift packs to each of them.

Take a look: