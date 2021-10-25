PICS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra begins new week amid nature in a serene getaway to Alibaug

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one celebrity who keeps an active presence on social media. Every now and then she treats fans to glimpses of her life – both personal and professional. Fans swoon over the beautiful actress as she posts candid moments and gorgeous photos on social media, especially Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Shilpa shared sneak-peeks of her quick getaway to Alibaug as she kickstarts the new week, and they are all things calm and beautiful.

This afternoon, Shilpa took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of glimpses from her day in an Alibaug resort. At first, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress shared a picture where she is seen sitting on a lawn amid fresh greenery. She can be seen admiring some pretty-looking pink water lilies. Shilpa looks absolutely adorable in her mickey mouse tee shirt that she teamed up with a pair of blue denim shorts. She has minimal makeup on, while her tresses are kept open. In the following Instagram story, Shilpa shared a video showcasing two beautiful Egret birds walking around on the greenery of the resort.

Take a look:

Yesterday, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shilpa took to Instagram and dropped a stunning picture of her traditional avatar for the day. The actress was seen clad in a bright red salwar suit. She wore glamourous makeup and styled her hair in soft waves. She accessorized her look with red bangles, a statement diamond ring, and a mangal-sutra. As soon as she dropped the picture, netizens and friends flooded her post with likes and love-filled comments.