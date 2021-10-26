WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra drops glimpse of her ‘cruising life’ & it’ll make you miss travelling

Bollywood celebrities often take off to different exotic locations for a nice holiday while they dish out major travel inspiration. From the Maldives and New York to Goa and Alibaug – no matter the holiday destination, the pictures and videos celebrities drop on their social media handles always inspire us to pack our bags, put on our travel shoes, and get going. Speaking of which, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been having the best time on her holiday and her Instagram stories are proof.

A few hours back, Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her holiday. In the boomerang video shared by Shilpa, she can be seen enjoying her time on a cruise. Shilpa is clad in a breezy white outfit, while her hair is left open in the wind. The actress has minimal makeup on, and she accessorized her look with necklaces and a pair of sunglasses. Shilpa is seen smiling at the camera while she records herself in the video. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress wrote, “#CRUISINGLIFE”.

Yesterday, Shilpa shared a picture and a video from her Alibaug holiday on her Instagram stories. In her picture, Shilpa was seen sitting on a lawn wearing a cute Mickey Mouse Tee shirt and blue denim shorts, while admiring some pretty pink water lilies. The next story was a video where Shilpa recorded two beautiful egrets roaming around amid the greenery of the Alibaug resort where the actress was staying. It won’t be untrue to say that Shilpa has been making us experience some major travel FOMO!

