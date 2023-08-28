WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra takes over Mumbai streets, binges on ragda pattice, desserts at a shop in Chembur

If you follow Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, you would know how much she loves food and fitness. The producer and businesswoman is often seen posting videos of practicing yoga and other forms of exercise to keep her body, mind, and soul aligned. Apart from those motivational exercise sessions, she is also famous for posting videos of her Sunday binges.

For the uninitiated, every weekend, the Phir Milenge actor eats a couple of her favorite food items that also include sugary desserts. Giving herself a break from all the strict diets that she follows throughout the week, the actress enjoys relishing the food that makes her heart smile.

Shilpa Shetty takes to the streets of Mumbai

It’s an unusual sight to see celebs as big as Shilpa Shetty taking to the streets of Mumbai like a local. Hence, when she decided to enjoy her cheat day at a sweet shop in Mumbai, she became the talk of the town. In a video, the actress was seen reliving her childhood memories with one of her close friends and enjoying some scrumptious desserts in a sweet shop in Chembur.

The actress does her Sunday binge in a sweet shop in Chembur

The video opens with the Baazigar actor enjoying desserts like milk cake and mava cake. She then asks the vendor to hand over the plate of ragda pattice which seems to be her favorite from the shop. Asking her friend to try the savory treat, Shilpa says, ‘Try this pattice. It’s yum.’

Advertisement

The expression on the Chembur girl’s face while eating the delicacies reflects that they were lip-smacking. The kind person that she is, Shilpa also offered her food to the photographers clicking her.

Take a look at the fun video here:

Shilpa’s work front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the action-comedy film Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan. She will be next seen in Sukhee with Amid Sadh, and Kusha Kapila, among others. In the film, Shilpa will be seen portraying the role of a Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi with her friends to attend her school reunion after 2 decades.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty styles Liina Stein’s luxurious Charme Du Soliel ruffled gown with side slit to pure perfection