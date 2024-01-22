WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Kundra visits Siddhivinayak Temple; waves flag post Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

January 22 will be marked as a historical day as the entire nation witnessed the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The much-awaited ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the event was attended by several Indian celebrities. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra visits Siddhivinayak Temple

A video on Instagram shows Shilpa Shetty Kundra visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on January 22. The actress stunned in a bright orange saree as she visited the temple on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen waving the saffron flag and greeting fans near the temple entrance while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Have a look:

On January 22, Shilpa took to her X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of the Ram Lalla idol. Sharing the picture, she penned a note in Sanskrit that read, " Lord Shiva says to Parvati, “O Sumukhi! The name Ram is similar to the 1008 names of Lord Vishnu. That's why I always keep reciting the name of Ram. By chanting the name of Ram, all the sins of the universe remain freed.” I am making a sincere request to all the countrymen, all of you should welcome Ramlala ji with your body and mind."

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration event was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, and several other esteemed figures.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's work front

The actress was recently seen in the thriller series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the Indian Police Force emerges as an enthralling seven-episode series filled with adrenaline-pumping action. It is a heartfelt homage to the steadfast dedication, selfless service, and unwavering patriotism exemplified by Indian police officers nationwide.

The series also features Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Apart from them, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo played pivotal parts.

