WATCH: Shilpa Shetty rocks a desi look as she takes Lord Ganesha home with ‘masked’ Raj Kundra

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. While preparations are in full swing across the country to welcome Lord Ganesha, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not behind. Continuing with her annual tradition, the actress was seen bringing home a Ganesha idol from an idol workshop in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty takes Lord Ganesha home with husband Raj Kundra

Dressed in her desi avatar, Shilpa Shetty looked surreal as she stood outside an idol shop in the streets of Mumbai with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. Videos of the couple taking the idol home with them have been extensively shared on social media. In the visuals, the Dhadkan star was seen donning a bottle-green anarkali suit that she paired with a multi-colored striped dupatta. To complete her Indian look, she wore a small bindi, rocked subtle glam, and left her hair open.

Her husband, Raj Kundra, on the other side, wore an orange short kurta with a pair of denims. The businessman covered his face with a mask and wore an oversized hoodie to conceal it further. As the couple came outside the workshop with the idol of the elephant God, they were swamped with fans and paparazzi.

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

The actress has an impressive career graph that kickstarted back in the year 1993 with the thriller Baazigar which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Flashback to 2008 when she was last seen in the movie Dostana making a special appearance before she took a break from acting and went abroad.

The actor, entrepreneur, and yoga enthusiast then made a comeback to the big screen after 14 years with Hungama 2 in 2021. This was followed by Nikamma in 2022. This year, she worked in the Kannada film KD and is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Sukhee which also stars Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Pavleen Gujral, and Dilnaz Irani in key roles. Earlier this month, the much-awaited trailer of the comedy movie was dropped which showed the hustle of a homemaker to break free from her monotonous routine and relive her college days.

