WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s scary Halloween look is not for the faint hearted

It’s one of the scariest and creepiest night of the year as people observe Halloween. While people dress up in ingenious, popular, and scary costumes for the festival, they also have a lot of fun in the process. The celebs of the entertainment industry too have taken it upon themselves to make the most out of this fun night. As such, many of them have dressed up in quirky and scary costumes and taken to social media to share pictures of the same. Speaking of which, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has taken the whole affair many notches higher with her Halloween look and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.

A few moments back this evening, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram space and posted a reel, donning her Halloween look. The reel is a combination of different pictures put together, which appear one after another like a slideshow. The actress was seen donning an over-sized white dress with some drops of blood-like red liquid splattered all over it. Shilpa has a messy hair wig on, while her face was painted like that of spirit as shown in popular horror films. She flashed a creepy smile at the camera, making her overall avatar look scarier. Sharing the reel on her Instagram handle, Shilpa captioned it, “#halloween2021 #boo”, along with emojis of a pumpkin and a ghost.

Here’s a screengrab from Shilpa’s story:

In other news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers took the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on October 14. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers’ side.

In the latest turn of events, Sherlyn shared her reply to the defamation suit with the court, and cited it as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice".

