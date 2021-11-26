WATCH: Shilpa Shetty slips into comfy pyjamas as she indulges in reading this weekend

Actor Shilpa Shetty is an avid reader and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. On Friday evening, the Dhadkan star took to her social media to share a stunning video of herself thereby giving fans a hint of what she’s about to do this weekend. Wondering what Shilpa Shetty is up to? Her adorable video suggests that the fitness enthusiast has already kick-started her weekend amidst books.

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a cute boomerang clip that sees her holding a book. The Dhadkan star slipped into a comfy green pyjama set featuring striped detailing. Her outfit was paired with a greyish comfy robe that was tied around her waist. While sharing the clip, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Nothing better than indulging in a book over the weekend #weekendvibes #friyay #reader #books #RoundTheClockWear #gratitude #comfort #takeachillpill.”

Take a look at the clip below:

This comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming reality TV show, India’s Got Talent 9. Apparently, Shilpa Shetty wants co-judge Kirron Kher to adopt her and the latter’s statement jewellery is the real reason behind it. The BTS clip began with Shilpa swooning about Kirron Kher’s ‘patan ka patola necklace’.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty admitted that she only comes to the show to see the stunning jewels of Kirron Kher. Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher, Indian rap sensation Badshah will also be seen judging the show. Moreover, media reports also claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani will don the hat of a host in the show.

