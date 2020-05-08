WATCH: Shilpa Shetty spends time with son Viaan by baking cookies amid the lockdown and inspires other moms

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shilpa Shetty bakes Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies with her son Viaan. The actress has also shared the recipe of this yummy cookie.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, since all of us are indoors, Bollywood celebs are doing different activities amid quarantine. From working out on the terrace to washing utensils and cooking, Bollywood actors are making sure to make the most of their quarantine. Talking about Kundra, the actress is making the most of her quarantine period by spending time with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Besides sharing her fun activities with her hubby and kids and hilarious videos, the diva has also been sharing some amazing recipes that she has been trying on to amid the lockdown.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a recipe of some yummy cookies that she baked with her son Viaan. Sharing a video, where the diva is seen baking the cookie with Viaan, Shilpa wrote, "The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them... build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch)."

(Also Read: Himanshi Khurana is glad as Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra groove to her & Asim Riaz's song Kalla Sohna Nai; Watch)

Revealing the recipe step wise, Shilpa wrote, "If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need:

INGREDIENTS:

* 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter

* 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY

* 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter)

* 1 tsp baking powder

* 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt

* 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender

* 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips

* 1 tbsp vanilla extract

* 2 tbsp coconut sugar

* 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground)

* 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous]

* 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture)"

Besides this, the actress also shred some instructions for her viewers. She wrote,

"INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).

2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.

3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.

Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.

4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.

#TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Well, amid the lockdown, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing a lot of videos online. Recently, Shilpa Shetty grooved to Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master as she shared a video on social media wherein she is seen showing off her dance moves as she does the signature Vaathi step.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×