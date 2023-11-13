WATCH: Shilpa Shetty, Varun Sharma, Sohail Khan and others go party hopping at Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash

The last couple of days have been hectic for Bollywood stars as they had to drive from one venue to another to attend the gala nights hosted by Indian celebs. While most of them enjoyed the Diwali day with their friends and families, some were spotted arriving at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali bash in Mumbai.

If you think B-town Diwali parties are over then you’re mistaken. On the day of Diwali, actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in the city. Several videos of many stars coming into the venue have surfaced online.

The hosts looked their best in Indian wear. Arpita wore a heavy black suit while the Loveratri actor looked handsome in the blue-colored suit.

Sohail Khan was spotted walking with his mother, senior actress Helen, at the Diwali party. They gracefully posed for the paparazzi and exited the venue after wishing everyone ‘Happy Diwali’.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were a combination of hot and cool. While the Sukhee actress looked like a golden goddess in her shimmery saree, her actor and entrepreneur husband wore an all-white dhoti-kurta set with a pair of sneakers.

Karisma Kapoor channelized her inner boss lady as she arrived wearing a brocade long jacket with a pair of matching pants. She accessorized her look with a clutch and a couple of bangles. The actress kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a graceful entry together. The actress wore a neon green lehenga set white the actor an all-black traditional attire.

The star of the Fukrey franchise, actor Varun Sharma also joined the festivities. Apart from him, Shamita Shetty was also spotted at the venue.

Apart from these stars, Salman Khan also paid a visit to sister’s party. He was followed by Shah Rukh Khan who looked dapper in his traditional attire. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also attended the party with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

