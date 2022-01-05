WATCH: Shilpa Shetty visits Shirdi with husband Raj Kundra; Offers prayers

Actress Shilpa Shetty is currently in Shirdi. She has traveled to pilgrimage destination Shirdi with her Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia and husband Raj Kundra. Though the actress is not making many appearances with her husband but she sometimes does post a picture or video with him. Recently, during their Mussoorie trip also he had joined the actress. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of offering prayer to Sai Baba. Raj Kundra is also seen with her.

Shilpa shared the video with the caption, "Sabka Maalik Ek.” Shraddha aur Saboori. Om Sai Ram. In the video, both are seen offering prayers with folded hands. She is wearing an ethnic outfit and Raj is also wearing a grey colour kurta. Both are adhering to COVID 19 protocols. It is worth mentioning here that the businessman has deleted all his social accounts after he got released on bail from jail. He was arrested last year in an alleged pornography case.

The actress, on Tuesday, mentioned that she will wish for Shamita Shetty’s win at Bigg Boss 15. She wants her sister to win the show and has been watching the show religiously. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa had joined the show through a video call and had a conversation with her after months.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, the actress is more active on television. She is currently judging the reality show India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in Hungama 2. The film was released on the digital platform.

Also Read: PICS: Shilpa Shetty and Rajiv Adatia travel to Shirdi to pray for Shamita’s win in Bigg Boss 15