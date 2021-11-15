WATCH Shilpa Shetty's advice for fans: 'Keep it simple but significant, be it your life decisions or workout'

Actress Shilpa Shetty is quite an inspiration when it comes to fitness and the star ensures she keeps sharing updates about the same on her social media handle. On Monday, Shilpa shelled out the right kind of motivation for her fans as she shared a video of herself nailing a cardio workout. Along with her video, Shilpa gave a valuable word of advice to her fans and left everyone impressed. The Hungama 2 star ensures she updates her fans about her life via social media and with this video, she kept up with the routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa dropped a video in which she is seen nailing an exercise called the 'Dead Curl.' Shilpa is seen clad in an orange top with tights and sneakers. Her hair is neatly tied up while she sweats it out. As she works out, Shilpa is seen giving it her best. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Keep it simple, but significant… be it your life decisions or your workout routine. What may merely look simple to another person, can be a significantly effective workout routine. The Dead-Curl sure is one! It works very well on the lower body and arms. It can also be used as an HIIT Drill for Cardio. Trust me, it’ll work its magic. All you have to do is perform 4 rounds of 1 min each with a rest of only 30 seconds in between; and you will know what I mean."

As soon as Shilpa shared the video, fans began pouring in love on the post. A fan wrote, "This is amazing." Another one wrote, "Good practice." Another wrote, "I do it and in love with it. This year gonna be ending with a Fit and healthy life style."

The actress has been in the headlines recently after an alleged cheating case was filed against her and Raj Kundra. Shilpa had also hit back on all the allegations against her in a note recently. She shared her side to it and went onto set the record straight with her message on social media. On the work front, Shilpa will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent's new season soon.

