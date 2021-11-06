WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha cutely says 'Happy Bhai Dooj' to paaji Viaan, twins with him

Actress Shilpa Shetty has just treated fans with the cutest glimpse of her kids Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra celebrating Bhai Dooj. On the festival, the bond between siblings is celebrated and Shilpa too joined her kids Samisha and Viaan to celebrate the festival. The Hungama 2 actress shared a cute video on social media where her daughter Samisha could be seen wishing her brother Viaan in the most adorable way. Not just this, the two munchkins could be seen dressed in similar outfits.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!" She shared a cute video of Viaan and Samisha dressed in red and white bandhani outfits. Samisha could be seen playing with Viaan. Viaan wished her 'Happy Bhai Dooj' and on hearing her brother, the 1-year-old tried to imitate him in the cutest way.

Take a look: (CLICK HERE)

Recently, Shilpa shared a video of bingeing on her favourite rasgullas while enjoying the festive time of Diwali. The Hungama 2 star also encouraged everyone to eat what they like during the festive season and later to workout. She had also shared a video of herself on Diwali to wish her fans on the occasion.

Shilpa has been spending time with her kids lately. The actress went through a tumultuous time in the past few months amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in an adult films case. Recently, it was reported that Raj had deleted his social media accounts. He was released on bail a few months ago.

Also Read|Inside Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration: Twinning with Samisha to lighting up sparklers, see adorable PICS