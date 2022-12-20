WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha's first reaction on touching snow as actress enjoys fun time with family

It’s that time of the year when Bollywood celebrities fly off from the country to enjoy some quality time with their family members. Recently, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport. And Shilpa Shetty along with her kids Viaan and Samisha has also gone to London to enjoy Christmas. She is on a vacation and is enjoying snow time. The actress also shared the video on her social handle.

Snow time

Shilpa shared her daughter Samisha’s first reaction to touching snow and it is very adorable. In the video, Shilpa is seen wearing a grey and black sweater and black pants. She is playing in the snow with her son Viaan. Both of them are throwing snowballs at each other. Viaan asks Samisha to touch snow but she isn't very keen to touch it. She is looking cute in a brown fur jacket and beige tights and matching boots. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “In the season of candy canes, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe. I like to take things a little slow… To fill your hearts with that warm and fuzzy glow. All you need is tons of laughter, oodles of giggles… And, your little one getting her very first handful of snow. #holidayseason #snow #londondiaries #holidays #kids #childlikewonder #explore #reelsviral.”