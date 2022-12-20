WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha's first reaction on touching snow as actress enjoys fun time with family

Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram handle. Fans have also reacted to the video.

Written by Akriti Anand   |  Published on Dec 20, 2022   |  04:43 PM IST  |  246
A collage of Shilpa Shetty playing snow with kids
A collage of Shilpa Shetty playing snow with kids

It’s that time of the year when Bollywood celebrities fly off from the country to enjoy some quality time with their family members. Recently, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport. And Shilpa Shetty along with her kids Viaan and Samisha has also gone to London to enjoy Christmas. She is on a vacation and is enjoying snow time. The actress also shared the video on her social handle.

Snow time
Shilpa shared her daughter Samisha’s first reaction to touching snow and it is very adorable. In the video, Shilpa is seen wearing a grey and black sweater and black pants. She is playing in the snow with her son Viaan. Both of them are throwing snowballs at each other. Viaan asks Samisha to touch snow but she isn't very keen to touch it. She is looking cute in a brown fur jacket and beige tights and matching boots. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “In the season of candy canes, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe. I like to take things a little slow… To fill your hearts with that warm and fuzzy glow. All you need is tons of laughter, oodles of giggles… And, your little one getting her very first handful of snow. #holidayseason #snow #londondiaries #holidays #kids #childlikewonder #explore #reelsviral.”

Take a look at the video here:

Work front:
Shilpa made her acting comeback with an action comedy Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in it. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty thanks ‘cookie’ Raj Kundra for making ‘life beautiful’, posts video on 13th wedding anniversary

About The Author
Akriti Anand
Akriti Anand

A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: shilpa shetty instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!