WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra twins in masked outfit with Uorfi Javed; refuses to pose with latter

Uorfi Javed is one of the most controversial stars in the industry and is known for her unconventional fashion choices. The actress and social media influencer recently engaged in an awkward interaction with Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the city on October 10. The video shows Kundra refusing to take pictures with Uorfi after the paparazzi asked him to pose with her.

Raj Kundra refuses to pose with Uorfi Javed

A video On X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arriving at the same place as Uorfi Javed. Both of them can be seen wearing all masked outfits. While entering a building, the paparazzi asked Raj to pose with Uorfi but he refused.

Uorfi and Raj bumped into each other and greeted awkwardly as can be seen in the video. Take a look:

In a recent video, Raj Kundra was seen making a joke about how the media cares about what he wears and what Uorfi doesn't wear. The joke came as an annoyance to Javed, who has always advocated freedom of fashion choice and body positivity. The controversial actress took to her Instagram story and slammed Kundra for his statement.

She wrote, "Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king” (The one who earns money by getting others undressed will now talk about my clothes).

Speaking about Uorfi, she has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. Bigg Boss OTT fame was also a part of the previous season of Splitsvilla.

On the other hand, on October 9, Raj made an official announcement of the film titled UT 69. It is the biopic film on Raj Kundra’s life. He shared a hilarious video in collaboration with filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian-rapper, Munawar Faruqui. He captioned it, “Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theaters 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie #UT69 #BasedOnATrueStory."

