WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan aces a backflip as he trains with ‘idol’ Tiger Shroff; latter reacts

Shilpa Shetty's son, Viaan Raj Kundra, looks up to Tiger Shroff and has openly expressed his admiration for the actor on several occasions. Viaan frequently engages in learning and practicing martial arts with the Heropanti actor. The young boy is quite passionate about gymnastics, which is not surprising considering he has a fitness freak mother at home. His interest in fitness has developed naturally, and he's already quite good at it. Recently, Viaan posted a video in which the young boy can be seen training with his “idol”, Tiger Shroff.

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan drops video of him training with his 'idol' Tiger Shroff

On September 3, 2023, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan Raj Kundra took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself training along with his idol, Tiger Shroff, who also shares a passion for fitness. In the video, both the young boy as well as Tiger can be seen acing back-flips like a pro.

Sharing the video, Viaan wrote, “Dreams do come true. Got to train with my idol today thank you @tigerjackieshroff bhaiya thank you @flyzonefitness and @rahulsuryavanshi27 sir #gymnastics #fitness #teamtiger #fitnessmotivation #dedication #inspiration”

Soon after, Tiger Shroff made a comment on the post he was tagged in. The Ganpath actor wrote, “Now your my inspo bro,” and added a red heart emoji.

Fans also flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “Wow he is doing too good,” along with a string of red heart and clapping emojis. Another user said, “Bravo. Keep it up boy .“ A third user chimed in, “Two Tigers.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Tiger Shroff rooted for Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Raj Kundra

Earlier in July, celebrity gymnastics trainer Rahul Suryavanshi took to his social media handle to post a video of the Viaan a series of warm-up exercises for gymnastics starting from, arm swings to cardio by running barefoot on a treadmill, pull-ups on an overhead bar, kicking, stretching, cartwheeling even with one hand and nailing back flips. Sharing the video he wrote, “Back to training @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 @tigerjackieshroff #ﬁtness #gymnastics #gymlife #gymnasticbodies #flip #tigershroff #tiger #training @flyzonefitness.”

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories to reshare the video and proudly wrote, “Proud mommy moment!” Raj Kundra also reshared the video in his Instagram story and wrote, “That’s My Boy,” along with a fire emoji.

Soon after Viaan’s “idol” Tiger Shroff also reshared the video in his Instagram story and rooted for the young boy. Being quite impressed by him, the actor wrote, “Champ in the making,” and concluded it with a red heart emoji.

Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty's work front

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where he will be introduced as a new cop in the cop universe. Apart from this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon in his kitty.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, has completed the shooting for Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The movie will also star Kusha Kapila, Delnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitanya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh in important roles. She has Rohit Shetty's The Indian Police Force in her kitty too.

