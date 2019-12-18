WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi struggle to walk in high heels at Street Dancer 3D trailer launch

Today, the stars stepped out in style for the trailer release of the film and floored their fans. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were in their stylish best.
20562 reads Mumbai
News,Shraddha Kapoor,Nora FatehiWATCH: Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi struggle to walk in high heels at Street Dancer 3D trailer launch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have been creating a storm on social media since the last few days with the film's posters. Today, the stars stepped out in style for the trailer release of the film and floored their fans. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were in their stylish best as they came together for the trailer launch of the film. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Prabhu Deva in a key role. It also stars dancers Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal. 

While Varun, Shraddha and Nora enthralled the audiences, we came across a video of the film's female leads reaching the venue. Since the stars went about town in an open double decker bus, Shraddha and Nora were snapped on camera walking towards the bus. In the video, Sharaddha and Nora were evidently finding it difficult to walk in their high heels, courtesy Mumbai's roads. They held on to each other as they were surrounded by the paparazzi and sort of struggled to walk. 

Netizens, too, took to social media to point out how uncomfortable the two stars looked. While one user said, "Must be wearing very high heels and finding difficult to walk." While another user commented, "She looks good but why people make the actors wear such things in which they can hardly breathe??" 

Check out Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Het on with the hotties #shraddhakapoor #VarunDhawan #norafatehi #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

What are your thoughts? 

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey across the globe as he follows his passion -- Dancing. Street Dancer 3D is set to hit the screens on 24 January, 2019.

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement