WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor beautifully sings Aao Huzoor Tum Ko at grand event; fans are all heart

Shraddha Kapoor is unquestionably one of Bollywood's most accomplished and talented actresses. In addition to her acting prowess, she has showcased her versatility as a playback singer. Recently, she was seen serenading the audience with her rendition of Aao Huzoor Tum Ko at a lavish event in Mumbai.

At a prestigious event that took place in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor delivered a mesmerizing performance. The ABCD 2 actress enchanted the crowd with her rendition of Asha Bhosle's Aao Huzoor Tumko from the 1961 classic Kismat. She graced the occasion in an exquisite red saree, artistically draped, paired with a black blouse featuring intricate gold embellishments. With her loosely curled hair and a touch of red lipstick, the actress exuded absolute elegance.

As soon as the video was released, fans showered the actress with praise for her enchanting singing. One fan expressed their admiration with red heart emojis, while another conveyed their delight with heart eyes emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor has consistently mesmerized fans with her singing prowess

Her musical journey kicked off with her sensational debut in Galliyan from the movie Ek Villain, instantly capturing the hearts of many. She also lent her voice to the unplugged version of the same song.

One of her remarkable musical achievements was the enchanting duet Sab Tera from the film Baaghi, in collaboration with Armaan Malik, a song that pushed boundaries and reached the pinnacle of chart-topping success. In ABCD 2, Shraddha once again showcased her vocal talent by singing the reprise of Bezubaan Phir Se.

In the movie Rock On 2, Shraddha not only portrayed the role of a promising rock singer but also lent her mellifluous voice to songs like Tere Mere Dil and Chal Udd Ja Re. She also lent her voice to Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga from Half Girlfriend.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha Kapoor is set to reprise her role from the 2018 hit Stree in its sequel Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to release in Aug, 2024. Additionally, the actress was initially linked to a Naagin trilogy but that project is on hold and she is rumored to be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming movie.

