WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor beautifully sings Aashiqui 2's Chahun Main Ya Naa at Dandiya Mahotsav; fans cheer

Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most successful and talented actress in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, she is also a playback singer and has proven her mantle. Recently, she was spotted singing the popular romantic track from her 2013 film Aashiqui 2, Chahun Main Ya Naa at a Dandiya Mahotsav.

Shraddha Kapoor sings Chahun Main Ya Naa at Dandiya Mahotsav

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended the Marathi Navratri Mahotsav where she surprised the crowd by singing the soulful song Chahun Main Ya Naa from her popular film Aashiqui 2. As she started singing, fans at the venue began to cheer for her. Towards the end, she thanked her fans with folded hands. Donned in a pastel pink lehenga, the actress looked absolutely stunning. The event was also attended by stars like Pankaj Tripathi and Shilpa Shetty.

Shraddha Kapoor donned chanderi silk lehenga for Navratri celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor recently caught everyone's attention with her lovely pink lehenga. The ensemble included a blouse, lehenga, and dupatta; the outfit was beautified by a V-neckline. Kapoor is also known as one of the best-dressed actresses in Bollywood.

About Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 is directed by Mohit Suri and serves as a sequel to the 1990 Mahesh Bhatt film Aashiqui. It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Upon its release in 2013, the film met with a positive critical response and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Its soundtrack, in particular, met universal acclaim. Some of its songs like Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, Tum Hi Ho, and Chahun Main Ya Naa topped the charts across different platforms in the country.

Work-wise, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic comedy-drama film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film marked her first feature-length project since the 2020's Baaghi 3. She has started shooting for Amar Kaushik's comedy horror film Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

