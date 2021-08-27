WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates International Dog Day with her furry friend Shyloh & our hearts are melting

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s social media is an exciting and interesting space. Apart from posting gorgeous portraits and candid moments of herself, Shraddha’s Instagram grid is full of adorable pictures and videos with her pet friend Shyloh. For the uninitiated, Shraddha has a cute puppy called Shyloh, and the two of them are the ultimate best friend goals. When not busy with work or shooting, the actress often posts pictures with her little friend.

Yesterday, on August 26th, Shraddha posted the most adorable reel featuring herself and Shyloh. August 26th is International Dogs’ Day and the pet-mom was celebrating the same. Shraddha’s reel consisted of several snaps and moments with her furry friend that absolutely melted our hearts. Going by these pictures and videos, one can vouch for the fact that the two of them share an extremely special bond. Posting the reel, Shraddha captioned it with the words, “Fur all the love & memories Happy Dogs Day”

The post was flooded with likes and comments in no time. Many fans dropped red heart emojis, while others commented with fire emojis. Fans expressed their love for Shyloh with words like, “Shyloh and you”, “Shyloh babu”, “Aww”, and “Cuties”.

Here’s a snap from Shraddha’s reel:

You can check out her reel here.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 film, ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and the two have begun shooting for the film. The release date is yet to be announced.

