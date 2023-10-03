WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor ditches swanky car; travels in auto to reach shoot location

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, the Aashiqui 2 actress is also known for her off-screen persona and approachable personality. Recently, she was seen ditching her high-end car and opting for an autorickshaw to reach a place for a shoot.

Shraddha Kapoor arrives in autorickshaw for a shoot

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was seen arriving in an autorickshaw for a shoot. The actress ditched her expensive and swanky car to opt for a more humble mode of transportation. Dressed in a light green top and blue jeans, she was seen walking towards the shoot location amid a crowd of people who were there to see her.

Check out the video!

In another video, Shraddha can be seen interacting with the paparazzi in Marathi as she tells them to be careful.

Check out the video!

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It marked her first full-fledged role in three years. It was released theatrically on March 8 this year and met with mixed critical response. Despite the reviews, the film turned out to be a major commercial success and became one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Meanwhile, Kapoor has started filming the second installment of the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

On the other hand, the actress is also very active on social media and often posts about Sundays and her thoughts on the films she has watched. Right after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released, a fan of Shraddha Kapoor asked her in the comment section of her Instagram post if she had watched the film. She responded, "Haan! Paisa vasooool. Chilla Chilla ke gala baith gaya mera."

