WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor drives new Lamborghini to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash; fans are impressed

During Diwali, Bollywood celebrities skillfully create a festive atmosphere, turning the city into a vibrant display of parties, each exuding its own sparkle and allure. Shraddha Kapoor was among the film celebrities attending Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration on Saturday. However, she grabbed everyone's attention as she made a stylish entry in her new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

Shraddha Kapoor’s grand entry at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash

Yesterday, on November 11, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra had hosted a Diwali bash at their residence and it was a star-studded affair. The Diwali bash was also attended by Shraddha Kapoor who made a grand entry with her new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

In the video, The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was seen arriving at the party, driving the car herself, she then got out of her car and posed in front of the paparazzi. The actress looked radiating in a blue striped lehenga which she accessorized with a choker necklace and some bangles. She had neatly tied up her hair into a bun and opted for a dewy makeup look. HAVE A LOOK:

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One user wrote, “Girl power,” and added three fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Damnn shraddha is definitely an inspiration! Beauty with her beast!” along with a fire emoji.

Have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming project

The well-known actress was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the hit film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic drama released in 2023 during the Holi season. The film was, directed by Luv Ranjan, where Shraddha Kapoor played the character of Nisha, also known as Tinni. The film had turned out to be an unexpected success.

As reported earlier, Shraddha Kapoor will be next returning to play her enigmatic, nameless role from the 2018 blockbuster film Stree in the much-awaited sequel. The film, named Stree 2, will see Shraddha sharing the screen again with the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao. The highly anticipated project is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2024.

Previously, there were reports that the actress would portray the legendary supernatural role of a shape-shifting serpent in the upcoming Naagin trilogy. Yet, the project has faced a prolonged delay. Shraddha Kapoor is also said to be joining forces with the young actor Kartik Aaryan for an undisclosed film in the near future.

