WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut; Actress aces summer fashion as she steps out in the city

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor often treats her fans on Instagram with some stunning pictures of herself. She loves to keep them updated not just about her professional life, but also about what’s happening in her personal life. A few days ago, Shraddha dropped a series of pictures, revealing that she got a new haircut. The actress sported a super-short hairstyle, and wrote, “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo.” Now, today, the paparazzi spotted Shraddha in the city, and she was seen sporting the new hairdo!

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut as she is spotted by the paparazzi

Shraddha Kapoor was seen rocking her new, short haircut, as she was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai, and she looked absolutely stunning! Shradhha set summer vibes right and looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow tank top, paired with baggy denim jeans. She accessorized with a dainty chain and pendant, and hoop earrings. Shraddha was seen politely interacting with the paparazzi in Marathi, asking them how they are doing. A photographer complimented her, “Ma’am nice haircut,” to which she politely thanked him. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, when Shraddha Kapoor dropped pictures showing off her new haircut, fans went gaga over her stunning look. While one fan wrote, “What a cutie,” another one commented, “Pyaar ho gaya.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles. She will next be seen in Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are gearing up to start Stree 2 in July 2023.

A source informed us, “Apart from the two leads, Stree 2 will also have a special appearance of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya. Stree 2 would be the first film where characters of the horror universe start jumping into each other’s narrative." "While Bhediya also had a brief appearance from Stree team, it was merely in the end credit sequence and not a part of screenplay,” the source added

