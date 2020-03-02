WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor is floored as fan presents her a special gift ahead of her birthday tomorrow

While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha will be ringing in her special day tomorrow on 3 March. Check out the video below.

They are co-stars and pals off the sets, but Tiger Shroff and also celebrate their birthday just a day apart from each other. While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha will be ringing in her special day tomorrow on 3 March. The stars will soon be seen in Baaghi 3 which releases this Friday and the action flick is set to take the box office by storm. They are currently going all out for promotions and Tiger and Shraddha were snapped in the city on Sunday.

During this, a fan made Shraddha's day all the more special as he presented the actress with a special gift ahead of her birthday. In the video, the fan can be seen giving Shraddha a big poster featuring all her characters and posters. The actress was naturally floored by the same. Shraddha also autographed a smaller version of the poster leaving her fan in complete awe.

Check out the adorable video below:

Tiger and Shraddha have been creating ample buzz on social media for Baaghi 3 and given the franchise's strong fan base, the film is likely to take the box office by storm. Just a few days before the release of the film, Tiger and Shraddha shared an action-packed poster of the film on Sunday. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz and Jackie Shroff. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.

