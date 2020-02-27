WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor gives paparazzi literally a 'run' for their money as she promotes Baaghi 3

The actress made heads turn in her super pretty outfit but seemed to be in a rush as she did not pose for the photographers who were waiting outside the studio.

Shraddha Kapoor and co-star Tiger Shroff are going all out to promote their next film Baaghi 3. While they have been spotted on multiple occasions promoting the film in the last few days, Shraddha was spotted solo on Wednesday evening at a recording studio in the suburbs. The actress made heads turn in her super pretty outfit but seemed to be in a rush as she did not pose for the photographers who were waiting outside the studio.

In the video, Shraddha can be seen arriving in her car as she is speaking on the phone. The actress then smiles adorably for the camera and gets past the photographers. The 'Stree' actress was clearly in a hurry as she began sprinting as soon as she entered the building. Give the speed of our paparazzi, they were no less behind as one of them followed her inside the building and even up the stairs.

Shraddha, however, didn't look back. She also zoomed off in her car as soon as her dubbing was done. The actress looked picture perfect in a skirt and top. The highlight was a cute bow she used as a hair accessory.

Check out Shraddha's video below:

The makers of Baaghi 3 dropped a brand new song on Wednesday titled Do You Love Me featuring . After entertaining fans with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s sizzling chemistry in Dus Bahane 2.0 and fun banter in Bhankas, the makers have dropped this groovy track. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiawala. It will be released on March 6, 2020.

