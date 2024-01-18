WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor grooves along with her crew at bestie's pre wedding festivities

Popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor showcased her dancing skills at hairstylist Nikita Menon's pre-wedding celebrations. The photos and videos from the event have been widely shared on the internet. Shraddha was seen dancing absolutely energetically with the bride's crew as she joined them behind the bride and groom.

Shraddha Kapoor embraces her inner dancer at bestie’s pre-wedding festivities

Recently, in a video circulating on the internet, Shraddha is captured dancing to the song 'Mujhe Se Shaadi Karogi' by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She is seen in the background with a few friends of the bride, with the groom taking the lead in the dance.

Wearing an orange and pink lehenga along with white sneakers, Shraddha looked elegant while she danced with joy at the pre-wedding celebrations of her hairstylist, Nikita Menon.

TAKE A LOOK: