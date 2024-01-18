WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor grooves along with her crew at bestie's pre wedding festivities

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was seen grooving along with her crew at her hairstylist Nikita Menon's pre wedding festivities.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Jan 18, 2024  |  05:15 PM IST |  574
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor showcased her dancing skills at hairstylist Nikita Menon's pre-wedding celebrations. The photos and videos from the event have been widely shared on the internet. Shraddha was seen dancing absolutely energetically with the bride's crew as she joined them behind the bride and groom.

Recently, in a video circulating on the internet, Shraddha is captured dancing to the song 'Mujhe Se Shaadi Karogi' by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She is seen in the background with a few friends of the bride, with the groom taking the lead in the dance. 

Wearing an orange and pink lehenga along with white sneakers, Shraddha looked elegant while she danced with joy at the pre-wedding celebrations of her hairstylist, Nikita Menon.  

TAKE A LOOK: 


About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood.

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
