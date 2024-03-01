WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor heads to Jamnagar with rumored beau Rahul Mody to grace Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing to begin a new chapter together with their imminent wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations will start this weekend in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a location cherished by the Ambani family. The lavish three-day event will see the attendance of famous personalities and stars from the entertainment industry. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted along with her rumored beau Rahul Mody as they headed to Jamnagar.

Shraddha Kapoor and rumored beau Rahul Mody spotted leaving for Jamnagar

As the highly anticipated pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to begin soon, popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend-film writer Rahul Mody were spotted at the airport, leaving together for Jamnagar for the celebrations. The rumored couple were also spotted twinning in white and kept their looks simple and casual.

TAKE A LOOK:

More about guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions

The eagerly anticipated festivities kick off today and will run until March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Alongside Rihanna, a variety of well-known personalities and Bollywood stars are scheduled to attend the event.

Jamnagar, Gujarat saw many Bollywood stars attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his family, wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam, gracefully arrived in fashionable cars, adding elegance to the event.

The glamorous event saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with daughter Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone also reached Jamnagar for the festivities. The star-studded guest list further includes Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, and Manushi Chhillar, Boney Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Manish Malhotra and many more illustrious people from the industry, adding to the charm and buzz surrounding Anant and Radhika's impending wedding.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their celebrations with a positive act, serving food to the needy in Jogwad village near Reliance Township, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Prior to this, they participated in the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, a customary Gujarati ritual where the wedding invitation, Kankotri, is offered to the deities for blessings on their upcoming marriage. The culturally vibrant festivities took place at the spacious Ambani farmhouse in Jamnagar, showcasing the essence of Gujarat.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations to have 2500 dishes

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been meticulously organized. As per an ABP News report, a total of 2500 different dishes will be offered to the guests over the course of three days, with no repetitions throughout the events. The breakfast will feature more than 70 options, while lunch and dinner will provide over 250 choices each. Additionally, midnight snacks will be available from 12 midnight to 4 AM. Special attention will be given to vegan guests with a variety of vegan dishes offered as well.

The menu will feature a wide range of cuisines including Indori, Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese, as well as pan-Asian dishes. A dedicated team of more than 25 chefs will be flying from Indore to Jamnagar for the event, focusing especially on Indori cuisine.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor captivated viewers with her role in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Though actively engaged in shooting for the comedy horror sequel Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor disclosed details about her future projects in a recent fan interaction. She mentioned having two films lined up, one based on mythology and another delving into the fascinating theme of time travel.

