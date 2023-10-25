WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor performs puja on new Lamborghini; jokingly tells paps 'Gaadi nahi rath hai'

Shraddha Kapoor, a famous Bollywood actress acclaimed for films like Ek Villain and Stree, has a charming personality off-screen as well. Just yesterday, she purchased a flashy new red Lamborghini. When paparazzi spotted her driving the sports car today and began filming, the quick-witted actress had a hilarious reaction caught on video. The clip shows Shraddha in good spirits as usual, playing off the photographers with her trademark charm.

Shraddha Kapoor goes out in her Lamborghini

On Dussehra, Shraddha Kapoor bought a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. Today, on October 25th, the Aashiqui 2 actress was spotted driving around in her new car. As she went out, Kapoor had a brief chat with the paparazzi who asked her where she was heading. In her response, the Ok Jaanu actress revealed that she was heading for a mandir as paps congratulated her. Towards the end, Kapoor can be heard saying: "Gaadi nahi rath hai (it's a chariot, not a car)."

Shraddha Kapoor performed pooja on her car

After interacting with the paps, the Half Girlfriend star headed to a temple where she performed pooja on her new car with a pandit. The actress lit incense sticks and waved them around inside and outside her car to bless it before getting in to drive.

Shraddha Kapoor poses with her new car

On Dussehra, Shraddha purchased a flashy red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. Her friend posted photos online of Shraddha posing with the car. In the photos, Shraddha is wearing a pastel pink printed ethnic suit with matching pants and a dupatta, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Workwise, she was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film met with mostly mixed critical response but ended up becoming a massive commercial success. It also marked her first film since 2020's Baaghi 3 which was also a box-office success. She has started shooting for the horror comedy film Stree 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

