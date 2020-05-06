WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor screams with joy and the reason behind her happiness will leave you in splits

Shraddha Kapoor couldn't control laughing as soon as she opened a box of jalebis in this throwback video posted by a fan.

The extended lockdown has given extra time for everyone to spend their time at home and make the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Talking about , the actress is making the most of her time in this quarantine period and has been spending quality time with her family and her pet Shyloh.

We all know that Shraddha is a big foodie and she loves to binge on to some yummy foods especially the yummy chaats and desserts. Recently, when the Baaghi 3 actress was gifted a box of jalebi on her birthday, Shraddha couldn't control her laugh and got all excited on seeing the yummy jalebi. Recently, we came across a throwback video posted by a fan where Shraddha once again got crazy as she opened a box of happiness which had yummy jalebis in it. The Street Dancer 3D actress started screaming with joy as soon as she opened the box and couldn't stop smiling.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

