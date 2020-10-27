WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor sweetly responds to paps as they address her as 'Aarohi' and ask her 'Kasa kay?'

As Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in the city, the paparazzi indulged in exchanging pleasantries with the actress. The Baaghi 3 star also replied to them in a sweet manner.

Often when stars head out in the city, they get captured in the frame by the paparazzi. Amid the current times, even the stars indulge in friendly exchanges with the photographers. Speaking of this, recently, headed out in the city and was papped by photographers. The Baaghi 3 star was asked by the paparazzi how she was in Marathi. Some of them even continued to call the actress by her character's name Aarohi in her film Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha's role in her film Aashiqui 2 as Aarohi became extremely famous and many of her fans still remember her performance. Responding to their queries about her well being, Shraddha replied in Marathi and mentioned that she was doing well. Not just this, she went ahead and asked them how they were doing. The sweet exchange between Shraddha and the paparazzi was caught in the frame and fans were all hearts for it. The actress continued to interact with them for sometime before she waved them goodbye and headed home.

Recently, Shraddha celebrated Maha Ashtami at home with family. She even shared a glimpse of a delicious prasad consisting of halwa, chane and puri on her social media handle and left fans salivating.

Take a look at Shraddha's interaction with the paparazzi:

Meanwhile, the actress spent time at home with her family amid the ongoing pandemic. While shoots were stalled, Shraddha used the time to catch up on her favourite books and chill with her pet, Shyloh. Often, she even shared her workout videos on her Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of her lockdown shenanigans. On the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film managed to leave a mark at the box office. Now, she will be seen for the first time on screen with in Luv Ranjan's next.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

