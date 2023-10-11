WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts as she expresses concern towards pap; converses in Marathi

Shraddha Kapoor has always garnered the attention of her fans and followers with her natural performances on the silver screen, and charming off-screen persona. The popular actress is often referred to as one of the most beloved celebrities of contemporary Hindi cinema and enjoys a massive fan base across the globe. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor is now winning hearts with her kind gesture towards a pap photographer, while shooting for an upcoming project.

Shraddha Kapoor expresses concern towards pap

In a location video that is now going viral on social media, Shraddha Kapoor, who was reportedly shooting for an upcoming project in Mumbai, is seen walking towards her vanity van after giving her shot. However, the actress, who noticed that one of the paparazzi photographers was standing next to the big fan that is placed outside her van, said "Sambhalo, Please" and alerted him. Later, Shraddha Kapoor conversed with the paps in Marathi, and quickly posed, before entering her van for a tough up.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor's latest video: