WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's balancing act & Tiger Shroff's interaction with young fan during Baaghi 3 promotions

and Tiger Shroff are set to sizzle on the screen all over again with Baahi 3 and the stars were spotted on Saturday promoting the film in Mumbai. While their trailer has generated a whole lot of buzz among fans who love action and Tiger, the song 'Dus Bahane' left the Internet divided. For their promotions over the weekend, Shraddha and Tiger were snapped promoting the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show. For the same, Shraddha's outfit was a total winner as she wore a white embellished top and paired it with a stylish blush pink skirt which she had paired with white stilettoes.

Tiger, on the other hand went classic, and wore a black shirt. However, it was their behind-the-scene interactions that caught our eye. Considered to be Bollywood's new-age action hero, Tiger was left impressed by a young fan who had drawn a picture of him. The actor obliged for pictures as well as signed the picture for the young fan.

Whereas, Shraddha was all smiles for the paparazzi as she posed on the steps within the studio premises. Despite wearing stilettos, Shraddha did the balancing act and managed to pose for the camera.

Baaghi 3, which will be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, marks Tiger and Shraddha’s second collaboration. The duo was earlier seen in 2016 release Baaghi. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

