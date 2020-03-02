WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's banter in Marathi with the paps will leave you in awe of the Baaghi 3 actress

During the promotions of Baaghi 3, we came across a video wherein Shraddha Kapoor is having a conversation in Marathi with the paps and it is just amazing.

, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. While the trailer of the movie left the audience wanting for more, the songs Bhankas, Dus Bahane 2.0 and Do You Love Me have created a strong buzz among the audience. While Tiger and Shraddha have already kickstarted the promotions of the movie, their jodi has been driving their fans crazy.

Recently, Tiger and Shraddha along with Riteish Deshmukh were spotted promoting Baaghi 3 in the city. During the promotions of the film, we came across a video wherein Shraddha is having a conversation in Marathi with the paps and it is just amazing. The Baaghi actress shares a great rapport with the paparazzi. She is often spotted having fun with them and talks with them in Marathi. Recently, as well the Marathi mulgi was heard saying the paps that her hair is troubling her while she was posing for the paps during the promotions.

But being a sweetheart that she is, inspite of the breezy wind that was messing up her hair, Shraddha did not disagree to pose for the paps. The actress still managed to pose for them and flashed her million-dollar smile too. No doubt why the paparazzi love this Cham Cham girl a lot.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's video here:

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie has been extensively shot in Serbia and Jaipur and while shooting in Serbia, Tiger got injured while shooting the high octane action scenes and post wrapping up the Serbia schedule, Shroff was relieved that he returned to the bay in one piece. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Raaz and Jackie Shroff. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020.

