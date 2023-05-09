WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s British accent reminds fans of Hermione Granger; Actress nails French accent too

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has come a long way in her acting career. She landed her first leading role in the 2011 film Luv Ka The End, and it was followed by her role in Aashiqui 2, which catapulted her to fame. In the years since, Shraddha Kapoor has starred in a number of hit movies, the most recent one being Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor has proved her mettle when it comes to acting skills, but did you know she can also deliver a number of accents effortlessly? We came across a video on Instagram that shows Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly speaking in British, French and American accents. Netizens are quite impressed!

Shraddha Kapoor aces British, French and American accents

In a recent video posted by Netflix India, Shraddha Kapoor was asked if she is good with accents. Instead of confirming or denying the speculations, Shraddha chose to respond with different accents. She began speaking in a French accent, after which she seamlessly switched to British and American accents. In the video, Shraddha is heard saying in a French accent, “Of course, it is. “It's so true that I feel like when I used to stand in front of a mirror, I would do accents but only I would be clapping because there would be no audience. Sometimes it would be French, sometimes it would suddenly be British.”

She then quickly resorted to a British accent, and said, “And then I would be like okay, I think hopefully it's not going to red now.” This was followed by Shraddha speaking in an American accent and saying, “You’re asking for an American accent now. That’s really what you wanted. You could have just really said that.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s British accent reminds fans of Hermione Granger

Netizens were mighty impressed by Shraddha’s skills. Her British accent, in particular, garnered a lot of attention, and fans drew comparisons between her accent and that of Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson. While one Netizen commented, “Why did I think that Hermione Granger was speaking when she did the British accent,” while another one wrote, “The British accent literally sounds like Hermione Granger.” Another comment read, “Ok time to take her to Hollywood Queen will be slaying there too!”

