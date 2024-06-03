WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's 'vada pav with teekha chutney' request from paparazzi is too cute to miss

We all know that no one loves Vada Pav more than Shraddha Kapoor. Time and again, the actress shows just how much she loves this Mumbai delicacy. Today was no different, as Shraddha was spotted having a fun banter with the paparazzi over a Vada Pav party. Scroll down to see the banter.

Shraddha Kapoor engages in a fun banter with paps

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in the city on June 3, 2024. As she was heading to her car, the paparazzi asked her for a party, and she replied, "After 20 days, you guys will bring Vada Pav for us." The paps then asked which chutney she preferred, and she responded with, "Teekha." Shraddha's playful banter with the paparazzi over a Vada Pav party is winning our hearts and proves that no one loves Vada Pav like she does.

Have a look at the video here:

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie earned critical acclaim for its storyline and also won fans' hearts. Up next, the actress is gearing up for the release of the second part of her highly acclaimed 2018 hit Stree.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vijay Raaz. Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to make a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

In an interview with Times Of India, Abhishek Banerjee dropped a major update about the movie and added, "We are working on the post-production of the film. The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film, Amar Kaushik, is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn’t happy about it."

Back in 2018, Amar Kaushik directed the horror comedy film Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we were informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline.

