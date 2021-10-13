WATCH: Shradhha Kapoor ditches her swanky car for an auto rickshaw ride, enjoys serene lakeside view

While Bollywood celebs enjoy a luxurious life, from lavish houses to swanky cars, many often prefer to live in simplicity. Shradhha Kapoor is a major example of one such celeb, as recently she was seen ditching the luxury of her swanky car by opting for an auto-rickshaw ride. It seems that Shraddha wanted to enjoy a serene lakeside view, while doing so she simply took an auto-ride to reach the picturesque place.

On Tuesday evening, the actor took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her little outing. Going by her stories, it seems that Shraddha would prefer an auto-ride over luxurious vehicles any day, as she shared her clip alongside a heart emoticon. In one clip, the camera captures the view from her auto, another boomerang clip sees her enjoying the cool breeze as the vehicle moves. She reached a serene lake filled with quirky boats, probably to also enjoy a boat-riding session away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world.

Click HERE to watch the video

This isn’t the first time, when fans have seen Shradhha travelling in a rickshaw. Previously, On her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a timelapse video featuring the beauty of Mumbai's nightlife, which she captured while enjoying an auto ride in the dream city. Shraddha also added the song 'Beautiful City' in the background music of the video and shared it by using an 'auto' and a 'purple heart' emoticon. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia previously headed to New Delhi to kick off the second shooting schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The first schedule was shot earlier in 2021, after wrapping the second shooting schedule, the cast will reportedly head to Spain to complete the filming process.

ALSO READ| FDCI x LFW: Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: ALL the celeb showstoppers at fashion week