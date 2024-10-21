WATCH: Shreya Ghosal paused her concert midway to help a man with a magical proposal for his girlfriend

In a heartwarming moment that blended romance with music, a man from Kolkata took center stage at a Shreya Ghoshal concert on Saturday (October 19, 2024) night to propose to his girlfriend. The singer paused her concert midway and helped the man drop on one knee and propose to his girlfriend. The magical proposal has since captured the hearts of many, with footage circulating widely on the social media platform X, where users are sharing the story of this unforgettable event.

A delightful exchange ensued as Shreya Ghoshal inquired about the couple's names. The man, speaking into the microphone, introduced himself as Rishi and revealed that his girlfriend's name is Antara.

The singer then invited Rishi to propose. “Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance" (If you want to propose, do it nicely), she told the Kolkata man. “You’re doing it publicly. Everyone is watching; thousands of people are here,” Ghoshal added.

Check out the viral video here:

Her remarks elicited laughter from the crowd as Rishi kneeled down to propose to his girlfriend. When she accepted, the audience erupted in cheers.

Netizens were quick to react to the viral video. One person wrote, "Congratulations, blessed couple." Another wrote, "I am giggling; this is so cute." A third netizen wrote, "Y'all, a proposal happened in the Shreya Ghoshal concert and she helped. I'm screaming."

A fourth person wrote, "The guy pointed at his girlfriend and said he wanted to propose to her for marriage in front of the whole crowd. He then placed a ring on her finger, and Shreya dedicated ‘Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai’ to them".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many other netizens simply showered love on the singer and the couple for such a lovely moment during the concert.

Shreya Ghoshal performed in Kolkata on October 19 as part of her All Hearts Tour. The tour will continue to cities such as Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, with international stops planned in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

ALSO READ: All We Imagine As Light’s Payal Kapadia reacts to Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies being India’s official entry for Oscars 2025: ‘Whatever my film gets…’