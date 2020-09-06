  1. Home
WATCH: Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of car rally organised in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput in California

On Sunday, Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, took to Twitter to share a video of a car rally that was organised in memory of the late actor in California. Watch video below.
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise has riled up fans not just in India but across the world. The 34-year-old actor who passed away on 14 June at his Bandra residence in Mumbai has left a deep impact on his fans and citizens at large. The Justice for SSR campaign also has taken shape on the global level with billboards in the US and Australia popping up. On Sunday, Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, took to Twitter to share a video of a car rally that was organised in memory of the late actor.  

The rally took place in California, USA, and in the video you can see citizens driving their car with flyers of Sushant's picture stuck to their windows. Sharing the video, Shweta tweeted, "Car Rally in California, USA. We are calling it world movement for truth and praying for truth to shine forth. #SatyagrahForSSR #Billboard4SSR."

On Sunday, Shweta also re-posted a 2017 tweet which thanked the late actor for sending two students to a space camp in the US. Shweta shared, "A Real Star enables others’ dreams Proud of you Bhai #MyPride #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayers4SSR #GodIsWithUs." 

Take a look:

Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty's appearance at the NCB office, Shweta remarked, "Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their souls." Rhea was seen entering the NCB office on Sunday morning amidst heavy police security and media presence. 

