WATCH: Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Portugal schedule of ‘Yudhra’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. Siddhant rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Gully Boy’ where he portrayed the character of talented rapper MC Sher. Siddhant garnered tremendous acclaim for his performance and has since participated in several unreleased films. Siddhant will be seen alongside Rani Mukerjee and Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Siddhant has also wrapped up the production of Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant has recently wrapped up the Portugal schedule of the action film ‘Yudhra’, where he will be seen alongside Malavika Mohanan. Siddhant shared an interesting video on his Instagram account announcing the schedule wrap. Siddhant will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in ‘Phone Booth’. He has also signed up for a leading part in Zoya Akhtar’s production ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ where he will be pairing up with Ananya yet again and the film also stars ‘White Tiger’ fame Adarsh Gaurav. Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for directing Sridevi’s 2017 film ‘Mom’.

Click here to see the post:

Yudhra backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel entertainment went floors in August 2021. In a previous chat with TOI, Siddhant had spoken about sharing screen space with Deepika. He said, “Deepika is extremely talented. She is one of our senior actresses and the prettiest, and yes, I was quite nervous to share the screen space with her. I was wondering how it would go before the shoot commenced, but it went off really well. She is extremely simple and we got along well.”

Also Read| Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav team up for a friendship tale