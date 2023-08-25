WATCH: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reaction as paps tease him by saying ‘Navya ji’ during Dream Girl 2 screening

A number of celebrities graced the screening of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2, which was held last night. Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor arrived for the screening and posed together for pictures. Later, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is rumored to be dating Navya, also arrived for the screening. Post the screening, Siddhant was clicked by the paparazzi and they teased him with Navya’s name. Find out how he reacted!

Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes as paps tease him with Navya Nanda’s name

As Siddhant Chaturvedi was exiting after the screening of Dream Girl 2, the paparazzi spotted him. He was seen going towards his car when the paps teased him with Navya’s name. He had an adorable reaction and was seen blushing and smiling before waving at the photographers and getting into the car. He was seen in a blue sweatshirt paired with jeans. Check out the video below!

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda’s rumored relationship

Siddhant and Navya have been rumored to be dating for several months now, but they haven’t yet acknowledged it. In June, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and they were reportedly returning from Goa. The paparazzi spotted them walking beside each other as they exited the airport and they were seen in matching outfits. Meanwhile, they were also spotted on a movie date in June. They were seen entering a multiplex in Mumbai together, just a few days after their joint appearance at Mumbai airport post returning from Goa.

Advertisement

Work front

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame after playing the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, was last seen in Phone Booth, along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda has no plans of foraying into showbiz. She is an entrepreneur and is the CEO and co-owner of Aara Health, a women’s health and wellness company.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur arrives in style to support rumored GF Ananya Panday's movie; Watch