Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi’s reaction when paparazzi teased him with rumoured girlfriend Navya Nanda’s name

Diwali is around the corner and B-town is in full mood to celebrate this festival of lights. Every other day we see celebrities hosting a grand celebration and who's who of Bollywood decks up for the bash. Last night, ace designer, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash. Well, you must have seen the pictures of celebrities like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others arriving in style for the bash, but now, we got our hands on a cute video of Siddhant Chaturvedi being teased by the paparazzi. Paparazzi tease Siddhant Chaturvedi with Navya Naveli Nanda’s name

Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived in style wearing a cream kurta with a golden border that he paired with a white pyjama. He entered and gave flying kisses to the paparazzi and rushed inside. But, the paparazzi said, “Sir Navyaji aa rahi hai, ruk jaiye na!” Siddhant stopped for a second and looked at the paparazzi with a confused expression, folded his hands and went inside. We could then hear the paparazzi laughing at this. Check out the video: