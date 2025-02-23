WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are happiest with fans and this VIRAL VIDEO from their vacation is proof

Just a couple of days back, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted leaving from Mumbai at the airport. While fans were eagerly waiting for their pictures from their vacation, the wait is finally over as a video of the couple from a café has taken over the internet as they indulged in a light-hearted conversation with their fans.

A video has been shared by a fan on her social media handle featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at a restaurant. In the video doing rounds on the internet, the celebrity couple was not only seen indulging in a sweet interaction with their fans but also obliged them by posing with them for selfies.

One can also hear a fan complimenting the actress stating, "you’re too adorable" and indulged in a candid conversation. Meanwhile, the Param Sundari actor who was also standing beside maintained his poise while interacting with the fan. The video exuded sheer warmth and comfort between Sid-Kiara and their fans.

Viral video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

In the viral video, Sidharth Malhotra kept it uber cool in a white tee, layered with a gray shirt and black jeans. Meanwhile, Kiara looked gorgeous in a chrome yellow kaftan dress paired with a pair of stylish sunglasses. She paired it with a pearl necklace, chain with a cross locket, golden earrings and a yellow handbag.

Advertisement

While the location of their vacation remains undisclosed, but a fan commented on the video and claimed, "This is Dubai, they mentioned Atlantis Royal."

It was earlier this week, Sidharth wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming film, Param Sundari. On Wednesday, February 19, he was spotted jetting off from the Mumbai airport with his wife, Kiara Advani.

On the professional front, Sidharth will be next seen in the rom-com, Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The cross-cultural romantic-comedy was announced last year in December and is poised to release on July 25, 2025.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next see in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 co-starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. It will grace the silver screens on August 14, 2025.