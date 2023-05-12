WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop blushing after paparazzi call them 'bhaiya bhabhi'

After dating for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February this year. Their fans were over the moon after they finally made it official on social media. Since their wedding, the most loved couple in B-town has been dishing major goals with their social media PDA. After a long time, Sidharth and Kiara were seen together at the airport today.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at the airport

The power couple was spotted a while ago. In the video, Sidharth is seen sporting white joggers paired with a matching t-shirt and a denim jacket. He looked absolutely dapper in his casual avatar. On the other hand, his gorgeous wife Kiara wore a white tank top paired with a cropped jacket and white joggers. The duo completed their look with their million-dollar smiles. While they were posing at the airport gate, the paparazzi were heard calling them 'bhaiya bhabhi'. Soon after they heard it, they were seen blushing and adorably talking to each other. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "so cuteee made for each other finally spotted my babies ohh i missed you guys so much so precious love yaaaa moon and back." Another fan wrote, "Cutest couple of btown."

Work front

Kiara is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She recently wrapped up the film and updated her fans about the same on social media. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra to release on Diwali